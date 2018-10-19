Brother Smith is a young six piece band, native to the Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky area. Led by Brothers Wes and Aaron Smith, the group has created a unique blend mixing the heart of Country, the creativity of Funk, and the passion of Soul.

Brother Smith’s humble beginning as two brothers with a passion for music quickly grew into a family with desire and ability to convey that same emotion through a larger sound. This organic and soulful approach breathes life into sounds of the yesteryear.

Brother Smith’s influences range from The Eagles, Boston and Steve Miller Band, to James Brown, Stevie Wonder and Kirk Franklin. Brother Smith has also had opportunities to share stages with Sundy Best, Moon Taxi and many more.