Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle/ Slippery Creek

The Cincinnati-based ensemble Buffalo Wabs (as in ‘mobs’) and the Price Hill Hustle can be best described as ‘American’-- from the mountains to Music Row, blues-gospel to traditional country, the Hustle combines parts of the American-born genre catalog with fast-paced, foot-stomping anthems to harmony-laden ballads and traditional dirges of spirit and labor.

Slippery Creek is a group of young pickers from the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. Focusing on the deep traditional roots, Slippery Creek brings that old time style of hard drivin' bluegrass