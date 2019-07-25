"Burning Kentucky" hometown premiere

“Burning Kentucky,” a five-time award winning film written and directed by Lexington native Bethany Brooke Anderson, will have its hometown premiere this month at the Kentucky Theater. The film was shot in both eastern and western Kentucky by a regional crew, and stars SCAPA Lafayette graduate Emilie Dhir alongside acting legend John-Pyper Ferguson. Set in the hazy mountains of eastern Kentucky, the film centers on a young woman as she searches for the missing pieces of a mysterious event that killed her family. When the truth is revealed, she must choose between the love of a man or avenging her blood. A Q&A with the director and cast will follow the screening.

Red carpet interviews and photos start at 7 p.m. with the screening beginning at 7:30 p.m.