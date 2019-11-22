C2 & The Brothers Reed with Swim in the Wild, Bedford Band

Formed in 2013 and hailing from Kentucky, the brothers hit the road to spread their sound and haven't looked back. After the independent release of their first EP Hot Mess, along with an extensive tour schedule, they took to the studio less than a year later to cut their newest record Weigh Station Tour.

Split into sides, 'Exit A' and 'Exit B', Weigh Station Tour explores gritty rock and roll while referencing 60's and 70's era soul music, embracing a style that is nearly forgotten in the surge of modern sounds and technology.

Doors open at 7:00pm.