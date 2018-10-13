The Camp Nelson Real Ghost Hunting Experience Fundraiser

Camp Nelson Restoration and Preservation Foundation is working with Nicholasville’s own veteran ghost hunter Starr Williams to provide an opportunity for them to raise much needed funds for their ongoing restoration and preservation of the historic Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park.

This event will lead you on an actual ghost hunt on the Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park property, including the barracks, the brig, refugee cemetery and earthen forts. You will be part of an actual ghost hunting group lead by veteran paranormal investigator Starr Williams; you will be able to see the equipment used to detect ghosts, and learn how to communicate with those spirits who remain. Real ghosts make for real excitement, so bring your camera, a positive attitude, and an open mind. The event will be $25 per person; meet at the Interpretive Center next to the White House. No one under the age of 16 will be permitted on this event. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

PLEASE NOTE that the tour begins promptly at the time specified, please arrive around half an hour early to register and pay. This is an outdoor event, so please dress for walking.