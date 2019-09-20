All You Can Ever Know: An Evening with Nicole Chung

As a child Nicole Chung wanted to believe that her biological family had loved her and given her up for adoption only out of necessity. “This may be all you can ever know,” her mother told her. That cryptic decree did not ease the dislocation Chung felt as a Korean girl in a mostly white, Catholic community in small-town Oregon, and in adulthood she began a quest to learn more. Chung, who is also editor-in-chief of Catapult magazine, will discuss her circuitous path to publication and the importance of reading underrepresented narratives. Keynote event of the 40th anniversary Kentucky Women Writers Conference. Free admission