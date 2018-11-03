Carnegie Classics: Frankenstein

Each year the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning puts together an artistic event themed around a classic work of literature, designed to fully envelop attendees into literary themes and other elements surrounding the work, in a fun, “theme party” atmosphere. This year’s event focuses on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” and will feature pop-up plays by AthensWest Theatre Company, adapted by Bo List and directed by Joe Ferrell; an electric light and sound show by local music act Leaden Verse; art from found-object artist and iconic sculptor Robert Morgan; food and drink and more. Geared toward audiences aged 18 and older.