Carnegie Classics: Pride & Prejudice Book Discussion with Maggie Garnett and Jennifer Hester Mattox

Wednesday, October 7, 6:00–7:30 PM • no registration required

“...there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of anything than of a book!” - Jane Austen

Join us for a free, casual guided discussion of this year’s Carnegie Classics book, Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice. Open to Austen fanatics and newbies alike, we’ll discuss the book’s themes, early feminism in literature, Regency-era social norms, and more, all in a fun tea party atmosphere. Bring your own snacks and drinks to join us in Gratz Park (weather permitting) or the Arnow Reading Room.

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-classics-pride-prejudice-book-discussion-with-maggie-garnett-and-jennifer-hester-mattox/

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