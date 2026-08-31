Carnegie Classics: Pride & Prejudice Regency Romance Discussion with Gwenda Bond and Maggie Garnett

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Joseph Beth Booksellers 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Carnegie Classics: Pride & Prejudice Regency Romance Discussion with Gwenda Bond and Maggie Garnett

Take a journey through Regency Romances during this discussion with author Gwenda Bond and romance expert Maggie Garnett

Thursday, September 17, 7:00 PM

at Joseph-Beth Booksellers

161 Lexington Green Cir

Lexington, KY 40503

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-classics-pride-prejudice-regency-romance-discussion-with-gwenda-bond-and-maggie-garnett/

https://www.facebook.com/share/199r5xgU9w/

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

info@carnegiecenterlex.org

859-254-4175

Info

Joseph Beth Booksellers 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
LITERARY
8592544175
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