Carnegie Classics: Pride & Prejudice Regency Romance Discussion with Gwenda Bond and Maggie Garnett
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Joseph Beth Booksellers 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Carnegie Classics: Pride & Prejudice Regency Romance Discussion with Gwenda Bond and Maggie Garnett
Take a journey through Regency Romances during this discussion with author Gwenda Bond and romance expert Maggie Garnett
Thursday, September 17, 7:00 PM
at Joseph-Beth Booksellers
161 Lexington Green Cir
Lexington, KY 40503
https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-classics-pride-prejudice-regency-romance-discussion-with-gwenda-bond-and-maggie-garnett/
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Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
251 W Second St Lexington 40507
info@carnegiecenterlex.org
859-254-4175