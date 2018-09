Built around Curt Kiser's sincere and dreamy songwriting, Carriers are an indie rock band from Cincinnati. Kiser was joined in the studio by Bryan Devendorf of The National and John Curley of Afghan Whigs, and the band's debut singles "Daily Battle" and "Peace of Mine" were released on May 11 digitally and on cassette via Old Flame Records.

Part Bird is a Louisville indie/'dreamo' rock band.