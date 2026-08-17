A chip-timed 5K walk/run, a 1K fun run for kids, and a festival that can't be beat! The CASA Superhero Run presented by Whitaker Bank will be Aug. 22 at beautiful WinStar Farm in the heart of Thoroughbred country. You can register now at www.lexsuperherorun.com for the fun run (kids 12 and under), the 5K for all ages, or just the festival, which features inflatables, a foam pit, face-painting, free food, music, dancing and tons of cosplay superheroes and princesses! Proceeds benefit CASA of Lexington, which provides advocacy for abused and neglected children right here in central Kentucky!