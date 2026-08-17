Castle & Key + Tahlsound Present: "Bayou to the Bluegrass Kickoff"

Louisiana comes to the Springhouse lawn — featuring Mason Colby & The Bayou Shadows, plus Steve & Donna Bing. Castle & Key team up with the Tahlsound Concert Series to cerebrate Louisiana music and culture in Kentucky.

Mason Colby and the Bayou Shadows are the night's theme in a single act. Born on the Gulf Coast between Lafayette and Houston, Mason picked up a banjo in Kentucky and never looked back. A founding member of the traditional stringband The Jarflies and a Kentucky Arts Council Traditional Arts Apprenticeship recipient, he leads the Bayou Shadows in a sound that blends Cajun French, old-time banjo, and modern Americana into something that feels equally at home in Frankfort and Lafayette.

Steve & Donna Bing bring the real-deal Cajun dance hall experience straight from Houston. Steve is a Cajun accordion and fiddle player who's jammed with the legends of Acadian music — Dewey Balfa, Canray Fontenot, Marc Savoy, and Steve Riley — while Donna anchors on rhythm guitar and vocals. Bring your dancing shoes.