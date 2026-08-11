The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington, now operating as Chamber Music Lex, today announced details of its nineteenth season, with formal performances, free public appearances, and educational work with students in Lexington this August. Native Lexingtonian and Artistic Director Zach Brock, along with co-founder and Lexingtonian Nathan Cole, will join CMFL musicians Burchard Tang; viola, and Kuang-Hao Huang; piano, for our 9-day festival. Some of these musicians inaugurated this festival in 2007 and have graced the Lexington arts community with world-class chamber music programs and performances year after year, along with incredible guest artists. This year, Mike Block - cellist and composer - will serve as both our Artist and Composer-in-Residence, and Lexington favorites Margie Karp, Benjamin Karp and Paul Reich will join in the music-making.

We are thrilled to feature members of the Lexington Chamber Orchestra as our Ensemble-in-Residence this season. This quartet of musicians, which includes LCO concert master Margie Karp, violinist Madison Jones, violist Tze-Ying Wu and cellist Yoonie Choi, will appear throughout the community in pop-up performances and provide hands-on performances and educational work with underserved students in Lexington.

Before each Main Stage concert at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, enjoy a varied selection of performances by star students from our community parter, the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras.

A day-by-day list of activities follows:

• Friday, August 21st

LCO quartet Ensemble-in-Residence performances for Fayette County Public School students

• Saturday, August 22nd – Free Pop-up Performances

LCO quartet Ensemble-in-Residence - Locations to be announced!

• Sunday, August 23 – 5:00 PM Fundraiser at the Apiary

Festival Kickoff and Fundraiser with Zach Brock and friends at the Apiary

The Apiary – 218 Jefferson Street Lexington, KY

$100 donation – cash bar and light snacks

• Tuesday, August 25 – 7:00 PM Cabaret at Equus Run Vineyard

with Artistic Director Zach Brock – violin, Artistic Director Emeritus Nathan Cole – violin, Burchard Tang – viola, and Kuang-Hao Huang – piano.

Equus Run - 1280 Moore’s Mill Rd, Midway, KY 40347

$30 cover at the door, wine, and light snacks available for purchase so plan to nosh while you enjoy the music!

• Dvořak: Terzetto, Introducing: Allegro ma non troppo

• Bartók: Duos (with extemporization)

• Additional selections

• Thursday, August 27 – 7:30 PM – First Main Stage Concert

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, featuring Artist and Composer-in-Residence Mike Block. He will be joined by Director Emeritus Nathan Cole - violin, Burchard Tang – viola, and Kuang-Hao Huang – piano. Enjoy music from star students of the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras in the lobby before the concert. Adults $45 advance, $50 door; Students with ID $15 at door; children 12 years and under free!

• Handel-Halvorsen - Passacaglia

• Copland: Violin Sonata

• Saint-Saëns: Allegro Appassionato

• Saint-Saëns: The Swan

• Rachmaninov: Sonata, Mvt. 3

• Vivaldi: Sonata No. 6

• Friday, August 28 – 7:30 PM - Second Main Stage concert

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, featuring Director Emeritus Nathan Cole - violin, Burchard Tang – viola, Kuang-Hao Huang – piano, and Artist and Composer in Residence Mike Block – cello. Enjoy music from star students of the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras in the lobby before the concert. Adults $45 advance, $50 door; Students with ID $15 at door; children 12 and under free!

• Amy Beach: Three Pieces

• Beethoven: G Major Trio, Op. 9 No. 1

• Brahms: B Major Trio

• Saturday, August 29 – 7:30 PM – Final Main Stage Concert and World Premiere

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, featuring Director Emeritus Nathan Cole - violin, Burchard Tang – viola, Kuang-Hao Huang – piano, and Artist and Composer in Residence Mike Block – cello. Enjoy music from star students of the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras in the lobby before the concert. Adults $45 advance, $50 door; Students with ID $15 at door; children 12 and under free!

• Paganini: 11

• Tchaikovsky: Valse Scherzo

• Mozart: B-Flat (Violin/Viola)

• Mike Block: “Hope on the Hill” (Chamber Version World Premiere)