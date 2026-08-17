The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington, now operating as Chamber Music Lex, presents its nineteenth season, with formal performances, free public appearances, and educational work with students in Lexington this August 21-29. Native Lexingtonian and Artistic Director Zach Brock, along with co-founder and Lexingtonian Nathan Cole, will join CMFL musicians Burchard Tang; viola, and Kuang-Hao Huang; piano, for our 9-day festival. Some of these musicians inaugurated this festival in 2007 and have graced the Lexington arts community with world-class chamber music programs and performances year after year, along with incredible guest artists. This year, Mike Block - cellist and composer - will serve as both our Artist and Composer-in-Residence, and Lexington favorites Margie Karp, Benjamin Karp and Paul Reich will join in the music-making. See our website for all event details. https://chambermusiclex.org