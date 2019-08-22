Founded in 2007, the Chamber Music Festival of Lexington highlights chamber music in various local venues and formats, including traditional concerts, pop-up events, fundraisers and more. For complete information, go to www.chambermusiclex.org.

SEASON OPENING EVENT

Thursday, August 22, 2019

5:00 PM 7:30 PM

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate (map)

The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington celebrates the opening of its 13th season at 6:30 PM on Thursday, August 22 at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate in a free concert featuring WindSync and Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras All-Stars.

Beginning at 5:00 PM, West Sixth Brewing and Ginkgo Tree Cafe - Ashland, Henry Clay Estate will be on-site with food & drinks available for purchase before the show.

WINDSYNC FEATURE CONCERT

Monday, August 26, 2019

7:30 PM 9:00 PM

Downtown Arts Center (map)

The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington celebrates its 13th season August 22 - September 1, 2019 with four formal concerts, free pop-up events, and a lively cabaret night! Our 2019 Artist-in-Residence is David Kim, renowned violinist and concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and 2019 also continues a special feature with the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras students collaborating with our Mainstage artists.

This performance features WindSync and the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Winds All-Stars.

MAINSTAGE CONCERT I

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

7:30 PM 9:30 PM

Downtown Arts Center (map)

This performance features Nathan Cole & Akiko Tarumoto, violins, Burchard Tang, viola, Priscilla Lee, cello, Ensemble-in-Residence, WindSync, CKYO All-Stars, and 2019 Artist-in-Residence, David Kim.

CABARET CONCERT

A laid-back, cabaret-style concert featuring the entire Festival lineup. Enjoy the musical stylings of 2019 Artist-in-Residence David Kim; Nathan Cole and Akiko Tarumoto, violins; Burchard Tang, viola; Priscilla Lee, cello; and Ensemble-in-Residence, WindSync.

MAINSTAGE CONCERT II

Friday, August 30, 2019

7:30 PM 9:30 PM

Downtown Arts Center (map)

This performance features Nathan Cole & Akiko Tarumoto, violins, Burchard Tang, viola, Priscilla Lee, cello, Ensemble-in-Residence, CKYO All-Stars, and 2019 Artist-in-Residence, David Kim.

MAINSTAGE CONCERT III

Sunday, September 1, 2019

2:00 PM 4:00 PM

Downtown Arts Center (map)

This performance features Nathan Cole & Akiko Tarumoto, violins, Burchard Tang, viola, Priscilla Lee, cello, and 2019 Artist-in-Residence, David Kim!