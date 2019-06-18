Cheap Wave/ Caleb De Casper/ Yellow Cuss

CHEAP WAVE blends all the excess of classic 70s rock n roll with an edge of 80s new wave punk.

Caleb De Casper is an Austin, Texas-based songwriter and performing/recording artist. He is a classically- trained pianist and vocalist who can be found regularly performing a mixture of solo horror cabaret shows and full-band theatrical glam rock shows in the Red River district of downtown Austin.

Yellow Cuss is a Lexington punk/garage band.