Presented this year by Smiley Pete Publishing in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Chevy Chaser Magazine, the Chevy Chase Street Fair returns this year to celebrate the unique local businesses in the heart of the Chevy Chase neighborhood. A section of Euclid Avenue will be blocked off to street traffic, for an afternoon and evening featuring food, beverage and retail vendors; activities for kids and adults; live music from Maggie Lander, Tee Dee Young, Dead Air Dennis and DeBraun Thomas; and more.

The Bear and the Butcher will concoct a street fair cocktail, The Smashing Pumpkin, with rum, pumpkin spice, pineapple and pumpkin cream. Wine from Corner Wine, beer and cocktails from Chevy Chase Inn and Charlie Brown's, and margaritas from Papi’s will also be available, and West Sixth will host a "stein holding" contest.

3-9 p.m. on Euclid Avenue, near High Street.