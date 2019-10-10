Chip Greene/ Michael Tyree/ Ivy Rye

Chip Greene

- Chip Greene's métier is matters of the heart. That alone doesn't make him an original, but his meticulous examination of all the intricacies of a relationship is a great deal more detail-oriented than average. Hailing from Nashville, TN, Greene pens wistful tales of love and loss. His classic approach to melody is updated with layers of electronic textures, yielding atmospheric pop gems.

Michael Tyree

-Michael Tyree is a guitarist and vocalist currently living in Lexington, KY. His solo work is primarily acoustic, and he sets himself apart from other singer/songwriters by sticking to darker themes and writing about cold, hard truths.

Ivy Rye

-Emerging from Lexington, Kentucky. The band Ivy Rye has hit the ground running with their multifaceted sound since 2017. Encompassing a style that stays true to the spirit of rock n’ roll while maintaining the relatability of pop music. Distilled with witty rap verses and energetic, tasteful musicianship.