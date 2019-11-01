One of the most successful and influential Christian artists performing today, Chris Tomlin brings "An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin" to EKU Center this Fall. Tomlin has amassed an impressive body of work, including 12 albums, 16 No. 1 radio singles, a Grammy and an American Music Award, three Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, and over 8 million albums sold. It is estimated each week 20-30 million people sing one of his songs in worship and TIME magazine claimed he is the "most often sung artist in the world."