Christ the King Oktoberfest

Christ The King Cathedral 299 Colony Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Christ the King Oktoberfest

Sept. 22-23 • Cathedral of Christ The King, 299 Colony Blvd. • ctkoktoberfest.com

This annual Oktoberfest celebration features fun for all ages including live music, German food offerings, kids’ games, arts and crafts, inflatables, bingo, blackjack, a cake wheel and live music. 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd 2023: 4:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23rd 2023: 1:00 P.M.-11:00 P.M

2023 LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE

*All times are approximate and subject to change

Friday Sept. 22:

  • 5pm:        Jeff and Arte
  • 6pm:       Frogman
  • 7pm:        Boogie G & the Titanics
  • 8pm:       Rebel without a Cause
  • 9:30pm:          Spin Doctors

Saturday, Sept. 23:

  • 4:00pm:     Voodoo Dolls
  • 5:00pm:     Rebecca Whitney
  • 6:05pm:     Rackhouse Mavericks
  • 7:10pm:     Chayse Abrams
  • 8:30pm:     JD Shelburne
  • 9:30pm:     Ray Fulcher

Info

Christ The King Cathedral 299 Colony Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Google Calendar - Christ the King Oktoberfest - 2023-09-22 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christ the King Oktoberfest - 2023-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christ the King Oktoberfest - 2023-09-22 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christ the King Oktoberfest - 2023-09-22 00:00:00 ical
.