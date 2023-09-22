Christ the King Oktoberfest

Sept. 22-23 • Cathedral of Christ The King, 299 Colony Blvd. • ctkoktoberfest.com

This annual Oktoberfest celebration features fun for all ages including live music, German food offerings, kids’ games, arts and crafts, inflatables, bingo, blackjack, a cake wheel and live music.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd 2023: 4:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23rd 2023: 1:00 P.M.-11:00 P.M

2023 LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE

*All times are approximate and subject to change

Friday Sept. 22:

5pm: Jeff and Arte

6pm: Frogman

7pm: Boogie G & the Titanics

8pm: Rebel without a Cause

9:30pm: Spin Doctors

Saturday, Sept. 23: