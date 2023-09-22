Christ the King Oktoberfest
Sept. 22-23 • Cathedral of Christ The King, 299 Colony Blvd. • ctkoktoberfest.com
This annual Oktoberfest celebration features fun for all ages including live music, German food offerings, kids’ games, arts and crafts, inflatables, bingo, blackjack, a cake wheel and live music.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd 2023: 4:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23rd 2023: 1:00 P.M.-11:00 P.M
2023 LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE
*All times are approximate and subject to change
Friday Sept. 22:
- 5pm: Jeff and Arte
- 6pm: Frogman
- 7pm: Boogie G & the Titanics
- 8pm: Rebel without a Cause
- 9:30pm: Spin Doctors
Saturday, Sept. 23:
- 4:00pm: Voodoo Dolls
- 5:00pm: Rebecca Whitney
- 6:05pm: Rackhouse Mavericks
- 7:10pm: Chayse Abrams
- 8:30pm: JD Shelburne
- 9:30pm: Ray Fulcher
Christ The King Cathedral 299 Colony Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky 40502