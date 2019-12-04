Christmas Market at Michler's

Michler’s Greenhouses provides the idyllic setting for a romantic Christmas Market. The aromas of fresh cut Christmas greens blending with the cinnamon and cloves of hot mulled wine.

Christmas pastries will be piled up for the sweet tooth to nibble by a fire. The sound of the Cello will be echoing off the glass. Naturally, no market is complete without artists and artisans, and the event will feature a diversity of vendors to provide locally made ceramics, jewelry, cards, paintings, soaps, ornaments and more. Michler’s wreath makers will be crafting wreaths all day and florists decorating boxwood trees.

Saturday, December 7th from 11AM-5PM

Sunday, December 8th from 11AM-4PM

For a full list of artists and vendors, visit the event's website: http://www.michlers.com/pages/christmas-market

Parking

Free parking is available at 446 East High Street (look for the Kentucky Native Café sign). Limited parking is also available at Michler's main entrance at 417 East Maxwell Street.

See Less