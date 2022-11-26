The 4th Annual Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill event will kickoff with our lighting of the tree and gingerbread competition on Saturday, Nov. 26 and lasts through Sunday, January 1st. Mustard Seed Hill is a unique destination in the heart of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region in the town of Millersburg, KY. This holiday season, people from all over the country will once again visit Millersburg to see a stunning display of Christmas light attractions, our Artisan Market with local retail and artisanal vendors, and our Holiday Cafe with food and refreshments. This year, we will again host the Gingerbread House competition featuring the exquisite, detailed work of local pastry chefs along with community submissions from local organizations, businesses, families and individuals. We are also very excited to bring back special attractions like our Nativity Display and our Family Fireside Experience, where families or groups can reserve a firepit with a complete package to roast marshmallows and hot dogs.

Mustard Seed Hill will be open nightly from 5PM - 9PM, and 3PM - 9PM on Sundays. General admission tickets are $15 and FREE for kids 7 & under. We encourage everyone to purchase tickets in advance as we will be limiting ticket sales to 1200 per night.

This season, we are also offering season passes for those who would like unlimited visits to the event. Season passes are $30 per person, and allow visitors to visit every day of the week!

Learn more at MustardSeedHill.events!