Blues guitarist and singer Christone “Kingfish” Ingram brings The Hard Road Tour to Lexington (rescheduled from a previously scheduled spring date), pairing expressive guitar work with a sound that carries the blues tradition forward. His album “Hard Road” reflects on the journey from young local talent to an international performer, blending personal storytelling with his commanding musicianship.

8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com