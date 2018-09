The Jazz Arts Foundation, Inc. and the Lexington Public Library continue their Jazz: Live at the Library! series of monthly concerts at the Central Library Farish Theatre, 140 East Main St. in downtown Lexington. Show #138 will feature the Chuck Marohnic Trio. Featuring Chuck Marohnic/Piano, Danny Kiely/Bass & Beau Hampton/Drums. Show time: 7 – 8:15 PM. Admission: FREE.