Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Google Calendar - Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - 2020-05-10 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - 2020-05-10 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - 2020-05-10 16:00:00 iCalendar - Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - 2020-05-10 16:00:00

Norton Center for The Arts 600 W Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Louis Langrée, is one of America’s finest and most versatile ensembles. Their 125th Anniversary Season is marked by the launch of new initiatives both on and off the stage that build on the CSO’s legacy and affirm the Orchestra’s core value to be a place of experimentation.

Mozart’s Paris

Christoph Willibald Gluck  Overture toIphigénie en Aulide

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute and Harp

Christoph Willibald Gluck  Overture and Dance of the Furies from Orphée et Eurydice

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31, Paris

Artists

Louis Langrée, conductor

Philippe Bernold, flute

Emmanuel Ceysson, harp

Info

19875218_1473063972752154_1620334765699684431_n.jpg
Norton Center for The Arts 600 W Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - 2020-05-10 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - 2020-05-10 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - 2020-05-10 16:00:00 iCalendar - Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - 2020-05-10 16:00:00
.