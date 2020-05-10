The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Louis Langrée, is one of America’s finest and most versatile ensembles. Their 125th Anniversary Season is marked by the launch of new initiatives both on and off the stage that build on the CSO’s legacy and affirm the Orchestra’s core value to be a place of experimentation.

Mozart’s Paris

Christoph Willibald Gluck Overture toIphigénie en Aulide

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute and Harp

Christoph Willibald Gluck Overture and Dance of the Furies from Orphée et Eurydice

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31, Paris

Artists

Louis Langrée, conductor

Philippe Bernold, flute

Emmanuel Ceysson, harp