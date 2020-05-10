Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Norton Center for The Arts 600 W Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Louis Langrée leads an 18th century program in which music’s most urbane and cosmopolitan composer takes on the urbane and cosmopolitan city of Paris, in symphonic form. Parisians so loved Mozart’s Paris Symphony, they demanded many encores. The concert also features Mozart’s lovely concerto for flute and harp. A beloved concert favorite now, it would have been considered an unusual combination of instruments at the time.

CSO Music Director Langrée, who also serves as Music Director of New York’s Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center, is a pre-eminent interpreter of Mozart’s music.

