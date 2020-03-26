Civil Air Patrol Open House

The public is invited to come and discover more about Civil Air Patrol’s aerospace education program. Guests will have a chance to participate in aerospace-related activities, speak with youth cadets and adult members, and get up close to the CAP planes that our cadets fly during their orientation flights. Geared toward folks aged 12-102.

In addition to aerospace, CAP inspires youth ages 12-18 to become the next generation of leaders in its Cadet Program. The program centers around its core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect. They have the opportunity to develop a passion for flying, leadership, cybersecurity, emergency services as well as many other careers that they are exposed to while serving their communities.