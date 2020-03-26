Civil Air Patrol Open House

WestLEX Aviation 4464 Gumbert Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510

The public is invited to come and discover more about Civil Air Patrol’s aerospace education program. Guests will have a chance to participate in aerospace-related activities, speak with youth cadets and adult members, and get up close to the CAP planes that our cadets fly during their orientation flights. Geared toward folks aged 12-102.

In addition to aerospace, CAP inspires youth ages 12-18 to become the next generation of leaders in its Cadet Program. The program centers around its core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect. They have the opportunity to develop a passion for flying, leadership, cybersecurity, emergency services as well as many other careers that they are exposed to while serving their communities.

WestLEX Aviation 4464 Gumbert Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510 View Map
214-475-9979
