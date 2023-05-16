CKYO Jazz Live at The Lyric Theatre - Presented by The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center and Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras

Join Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras’ jazz ensembles under the direction of Raleigh Dailey as they return to the Lyric Theatre for their 9th Annual “Live at the Lyric” Concert and recording.

In January 2008, CKYO adopted the former Jazz Arts Foundation Youth Ensemble, adding big-band jazz to our highly successful classical orchestras. The Jazz Arts Orchestra (JAO) rehearses one night a week January through May each year and its members are selected by audition. JAO offers high school students advanced training and performance opportunities with this ensemble.

Now in its seventh season, the Jazz Repertory Orchestra (JRO) is an ensemble open to middle and high school students and offers a beginning jazz experience for middle & high school students who are looking for an intensive, collaborative, and educational jazz experience. Both ensembles are conducted by Raleigh Dailey, an internationally recognized jazz pianist, composer, scholar, and educator, who is an Associate Professor of Jazz Studies at the University of Kentucky.

Doors open at 7pm performance begins at 7:30, with a total run time of approximately 90 minutes

$13 general admission

$8 for Students and Seniors

Free for kids under 5.