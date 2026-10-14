Classical Music Sunday: Camerata Colonel

This month features music by the Eastern Kentucky University string orchestra, Camerata Colonel, with Sila Darville on violin, Richard Crosby on piano, Luke Darville on cello, and Laura Van Fleet on bass. They will perform music by Myslivecek, Crosby, and Penderecki. Live music the third Sunday of every month, September through April. To attend virtually or hear past performances, visit our YouTube channel: @LexClassicalSundays.