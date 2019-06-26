Claudia Oshry: The Dirty Jeans Tour

Claudia Oshry is the creator of the breakout Instagram account @girlwithnojob and co-host of the wildly popular digital morning show, The Morning Toast. Claudia is a trailblazing comic, taking her online comedy and parlaying it into a sold-out, nationwide comedy show. Her Dirty Jeans Tour regularly sells out theaters and clubs across the country. Oshry has been featured on The Today Show, E! News, Access Hollywood, and Daily Pop. She was nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Social Media Star and won the Shorty Awards’ Instagrammer of the Year.