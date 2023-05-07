Clay1613: An American Family in Black & White

CLAY1613 is inspired by the family research of Leontyne Clay Peck & The Clay Family Society. It is a 60 minute documentary film about the heritage of the CLAY Family and the journey of Leontyne Clay Peck and other Clay descendants in finding and connecting the dots to their family lineage.

The historical and genealogical research focuses on connecting the poor, rich, black, white, known and unknown descendants of the English Planter, John Clay who arrived in Jamestown, VA aboard the ship, The Treasurer in 1613. Historical mentions include noted relatives such as Senator Henry Clay, Mitchell Clay, Jr., Muhammad Ali, Abolitionist Cassius Clay, and poet Langston Hughes.

Michael Jones, the director, and has woven the stories of descendants, historians, artists and genealogists to connect the CLAY family dots from 1613 to 2022. The interviews include a journey of storytelling with Leontyne Clay Peck, Mary Richardson, Dr. Lindsey Apple, Eric Brooks, Keith Winstead, Rahman Ali, Dr. Ian Ralby, Carren Clarke, Shannon Christmas, and Dr. Justene Hill Edwards.

The purpose of the documentary is to uplift and inspire ALL families to honor their ancestors and to document their family histories!

THE DIRECTOR - Michael Jones, of Independent Film Fund is a Charlottesville-based filmmaker, photographer, and writer. He is a native of the Shenandoah Valley and a graduate of the University of Virginia (BA History '11, MA Linguistics '16). Some of his past films include The Propagation of Sheep (2017) The View from the Porch (2019), and KINFOLK (2021).

THE EXECUTIVE PRODUCER - Leontyne Clay Peck is an educator, author, family historian and speaker with more than 30 years of experience in presenting African American Programs. She received her education from The American University, The American University of Rome and West Virginia University.

Tickets are $10.00. Ticket Partners and Sponsors will be publicly recognized for their generosity in supporting this documentary, so please be sure to answer all demographic information if purchasing a Ticket Partner or Sponsor ticket.