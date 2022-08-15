CNC router orientation - Kre8Now Makerspace

Utilize gcode created in our CAD and CAM basics class to cut designs into wood. Successful demonstration of CNC skills will clear students for cnc router use.

Kre8now's instructor Jess Estridge will lead this instructional course covering safe setup and operation of the Kre8now CNC Router. Checkoff for using the router will occur immediately after orientation - class attendees with prepared gcode can be cleared the same night!

Some info about getting cleared to use the makerspace CNC Router:

Attend scheduled CNC orientation

Successfully complete checkoff project

“Check off” involves getting your name on the CNC Operator Board

This involves designing and machining a personalized nameplate that can be installed on said operator board

9×2“ max, any wood, any post processing

Any software that creates gcode to be used on the PlanetCNC router is fine

Fusion 360, vCarve both have downloadable post processors for their output

Carbide Create and Easel's generic gcode output works fine. Verify speed control is set to automatic

Mach 3 post processors in other design software possibly work fine as well. This is where “previewing your gcode” before running it comes into play

Output in inches, not mm / cm

Have questions about appropriate feeds and speeds on the CNC Router? Email coordinator or reach out of CAD/CAM slack channel.

Checkoff can happen at a future date: just follow up with Jess or Stephanie to find a time to meet up.

For a comprehensive walkthrough of the cad/cam design process, see our "CAD/CAM Basics for the CNC Router" class. Link below.

https://kre8now.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=207031&item_id=1751477&event_date_id=255