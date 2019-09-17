On Common Ground, a public conversation about immigration, identity, and how we define community

Lexington Community Radio invites you to On Common Ground, presented with the support of Blue Grass Community Foundation. Hundreds of community-minded citizens will come together at the Kentucky Theater for a real, honest conversation about immigration and our community's identity. This evening will include live musical performances, interactive multi-media presentations, plus insights and personal stories from some of Lexington's most respected experts on immigration. The guest of honor is a leading voice for the human rights of immigrants, Jose Antonio Vargas. He is the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Emmy-nominated author of Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen. Fast-paced and interactive, the evening's program will dispel destructive myths about immigrants and clarify misconceptions about the immigration process.

Seating is limited. Reserve your spot at: lexingtoncommunityradio.org/reservation