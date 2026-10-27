In Conversation: Black American Textile Traditions in Practice

What happens when historical photographs become cloth, quilts become games, and archival discoveries inspire new artworks? Join Berea, KY artist Dr. Jaleesa Wells for a conversation about Black American textile traditions, storytelling, and the interconnected histories of art and community. Drawing on her Onyx Patchworks series, Wells will explore how she brings Berea’s histories into colorful textile works that invite people to look, play, and engage with the past.

This is a free event.

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 | 4:00 PM 5:00 PM

Union Church Berea, 200 Prospect Street, Berea, Kentucky, 40403

Learn more: https://www.bossirainbow.com/events/in-conversation-black-american-textile-traditions

Produced by St. Andrews University’s Commemorative Cultures Project.