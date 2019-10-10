Cracker

Google Calendar - Cracker - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cracker - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cracker - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cracker - 2019-10-10 19:00:00

Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Cracker, the group that veritably introduced brash irreverence and irony into alt-rock, are back and in top form on their 429 Records debut, Sunrise In The Land Of Milk And Honey.

This rich new trove of sharp-witted songs showcases a bristling, late 70’s – early 80’s power pop punk aesthetic which hits as hard as it did at the band’s formation 17 years ago. Eight albums (one platinum and three gold) and a barrel full of anthemic hit songs later, Cracker endures, using their ability to weave decades of influences into an album that is seamlessly riveting.

Info

7fVtxDO.jpg
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Cracker - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cracker - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cracker - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cracker - 2019-10-10 19:00:00