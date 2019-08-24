Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival

Masterson Station Park Leestown Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

(noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday)

This annual, family-friendly food and music festival is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing. With more than 50 local food vendors, live music from local and regional bands, chefs, special food performances, craft beer and cocktails, kid-friendly activities, a classic car show and more, this festival has something for everyone. Visit the event’s website as it nears for more information on food vendors, additional performers and guests, festival schedule and other details.

Masterson Station Park Leestown Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
