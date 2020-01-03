Creative Camera Club: Annual Print Competition and Exhibition

Living Arts & Science Center W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lexington, Kentucky

On display through Jan. 3. Lexington’s Creative Camera Club is one of the oldest camera clubs in the country, and this annual print competition and exhibition allows members the opportunity to compete in 11 different subject areas such as flora, fauna, portrait, still-life, sports and creative abstract. The exhibit will feature the high-caliber photographs submitted to the competition. Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri.: 8::30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fourth Sat. of the month: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Other weekend and evening hours available; call for more information)

