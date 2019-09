Senior fellow for environmental justice and civic engagement at the Center for Earth Ethics Catherine Coleman Flowers will give a lecture on “Septic Injustice” as part of the Transylvania University "Creative Lecture Series," which features guests that include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers.

