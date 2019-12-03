Creative Lecture Series: Madonna Thunder Hawk & Warrior Women Screening

The Cowgill Center for Business, Economics, and Education at Transylvania University 300 N Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Native American activist Madonna Thunder Hawk will host a screening of the documentary “Warrior Women: Mothers and daughters fighting for indigenous rights in the American Indian Movement” followed by a virtual conversation as part of the Transylvania University "Creative Lecture Series,” which features guests that include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers. The screening takes place in Cowgill room 102.  

For more details on the series and a full schedule of this year’s guests, visit http://www.transy.edu/newsroom/creative-intelligence.

The Cowgill Center for Business, Economics and Education
