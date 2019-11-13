Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture

Google Calendar - Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture - 2019-11-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture - 2019-11-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture - 2019-11-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture - 2019-11-13 19:00:00

Transylvania University- Carrick Theatre Shearer Art Building, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Award-winning poet, curator, teacher and author Veronica Golos will give a reading as part of the Transylvania University "Creative Lecture Series," which features guests that include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers. 

For more details on the series and a full schedule of this year’s guests, visit http://www.transy.edu/newsroom/creative-intelligence.

Info

Transylvania University- Carrick Theatre Shearer Art Building, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
Google Calendar - Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture - 2019-11-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture - 2019-11-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture - 2019-11-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture - 2019-11-13 19:00:00

Tags

.