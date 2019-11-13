Creative Lecture Series: Veronica Golos Lecture

×
Award-winning poet, curator, teacher and author Veronica Golos will give a reading as part of the Transylvania University "Creative Lecture Series," which features guests that include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers.
For more details on the series and a full schedule of this year’s guests, visit http://www.transy.edu/newsroom/creative-intelligence.
Info
Transylvania University- Carrick Theatre Shearer Art Building, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map