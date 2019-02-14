Crimes of the Heart

The three Magrath sisters gather in their hometown of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, as their grandfather's health quickly declines. Lenny is 30, barren, and alone. Carefree youngest sister Babe just shot her high-profile husband because "she didn't like his looks." Middle sister Meg confronts her failed singing career in Hollywood and the remains of a nervous breakdown. The conflicted sisters lament their traumatic childhood and question the possibilities of their family's future.

Feb. 14-15 (7:30 p.m.), Feb. 16-17 (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.).