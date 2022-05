Bowling Green artist, Lora Gill, presents work from her "Featherbrain Series" demonstrating in colorful acrylic paint her relationship with her avian friends and human femininity. Opening reception is part of Gallery Hop on Friday, May 20, with special hours on Saturday May 21 from 12-4 pm.

Artist's Attic is open Friday & Saturday from 12-4 p.m. or by appointment 859-254-5501.