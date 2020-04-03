UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible

THE CRUCIBLE an English language opera written by Robert Ward based on the play "The Crucible" by Arthur Miller. It won both the 1962 Pulitzer Prize for Music and the New York Music Critics Circle Citation. The libretto was lightly adapted from Miller's text by Bernard Stambler.

The Crucible is an English-language opera based on Arthur Miller's haunting play chronicling the Salem witch trials.

Friday April 3 at 7:30pm

Saturday April 4 at 7:30pm

Sunday April 5 at 2:00pm

Tix: singletarycenter.com | 859.257.4929