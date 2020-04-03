UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible

to Google Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:30:00

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

THE CRUCIBLE an English language opera written by Robert Ward based on the play "The Crucible" by Arthur Miller. It won both the 1962 Pulitzer Prize for Music and the New York Music Critics Circle Citation. The libretto was lightly adapted from Miller's text by Bernard Stambler.

The Crucible is an English-language opera based on Arthur Miller's haunting play chronicling the Salem witch trials.

Friday April 3 at 7:30pm

Saturday April 4 at 7:30pm

Sunday April 5 at 2:00pm

Tix: singletarycenter.com | 859.257.4929

Info

599717_10151685124452104_1966374723_n.jpg
Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC, THEATER & PERFORMANCE
8594202774
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 to Google Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-04 19:30:00 to Google Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - UK Opera Theatre: The Crucible - 2020-04-05 19:30:00
.