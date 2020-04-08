Daisychain / He's Dead Jim / Jockey Onassis

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Daisychain is a female-fronted blues and garage rock band based in Chicago, Illinois. 

He's Dead Jim is a noir punk band based out of Lexington.

Jockey Onassis is a male-backed punk rock band based out of Lexington.

