Fourteen-time Grammy Award winner Dan Tyminski brings his soulful tenor, intricate guitar work and deeply rooted bluegrass style to Lexington. A longtime member of Alison Krauss & Union Station, Tyminski is also known as the singing voice behind “Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

6 p.m. Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com