Dan Tyminski
Lyric Theatre 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Fourteen-time Grammy Award winner Dan Tyminski brings his soulful tenor, intricate guitar work and deeply rooted bluegrass style to Lexington. A longtime member of Alison Krauss & Union Station, Tyminski is also known as the singing voice behind “Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
6 p.m. Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com
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Lyric Theatre 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
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