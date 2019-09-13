Daniel Romano hails from Welland, Ontario, site of old-world canals, post-industrial exodus, and downtown deterioration. A visionary writer, producer, musician and artist, he calls his sound “Mosey” music, and his sixth album "Modern Pressure" (May 19, 2017) refines and defines what that sound is: a deft manipulation of genre and form; intricate layers and wild arrangements; the kinetic energy of inspiration and creativity. The history of popular music is malleable in Romano’s hands, and he crafts songs that are both familiar and challenging: poetry and social commentary encrypted within the architecture of three-minute rock n’ roll songs that look to the great beyond. Propelled and resourceful as he is prolific, it would be hard to argue that Daniel Romano shouldn’t be labeled as a genius, even if he’s a mad one. "Modern Pressure" is clearly not just the work of an absurdly gifted musician, it's the product of an exceptionally vibrant mind.