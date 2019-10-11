David Nail has spent a decade leaving his unique mark on modern country music. He reaches a new creative peak with 2018’s Only This and Nothing More, a record that matches his longtime melodic chops with atmospheric rock & roll guitars, lush keyboards, drum loops, and rule-breaking arrangements. Billed not as a solo album, but as a project by David Nail and the Well Ravens, Only This and Nothing More finds its frontman leaving behind the familiar comfort of his longtime record label and, instead, uncovering new ground with help from two longtime partners; multi-instrumentalist Andrew Petroff and producer Jason Hall.