Folk/Americana singer-songwriter Dawn Landes has toured with a diverse range of artists including Sufjan Stevens, Nick Lowe, Suzanne Vega and Steve Earle. In 2020 she released “ROW,” a collection of songs from her musical based on the true story of rower Tori Murden McClure, featuring Kentucky artists Will Oldham, Ben Sollee and more.

8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com