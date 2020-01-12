Delivering an infectious blend of soul, jazz and rhythm & blues, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio proves to be a band on the rise. Their tantalizing grooves, lush sounds and vibrant jam sessions are always fresh with improvisations strengthened by their undeniable chemistry. This Seattle-based organ trio, featuring Lamarr on B-3 and Jimmy James on guitar, evokes a classic instrumental sound with a pioneering, virtuosic sensibility all its own on debut LP Close But No Cigar. Featured on Seattle’s KEXP’s “Local Artist Spotlight” in July 2017 followed by a live performance at Upstream Music Festival broadcast by KEXP that has garnered over 5 million views, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio has captured the attention of audiences around the world. The band put out their album independently in 2016 and Colemine Records gave it a wide release in March 2018 to critical acclaim.

This event is 18+. Tickets for $12. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Show begins at 8:00 p.m.