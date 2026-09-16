Desi Banks: Your Favorite Cousin Tour

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Comedian, actor and podcaster Desi Banks brings his sharp observations, animated storytelling and quick-witted delivery to Lexington. Banks has attracted more than 19 million followers across social media and earned praise from comedy stars including Kevin Hart. For ages 18 and older.

7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

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Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
COMEDY